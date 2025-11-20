Women-only Pink Bus Service expanded to Green Line corridor in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday launched the women-only Pink Bus Service on the dedicated corridor of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system from Numaish to Surjani Town to provide connectivity to women on Green Line bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with senior officials of the transport department and Sindh Mass Transit Authority, inaugurated the new service aimed at providing better travel facilities to women.

Talking to the media, Mr Memon said the transport department was consistently working to improve travel facilities across the province and that citizens will hear more good news soon.

He said that the Sindh government had expanded the Pink Bus service to support women. “Pink buses have begun operating from Numaish to Surjani, and soon pink buses will also run on the Edhi Orange Line BRT and Green Line.”

Sharjeel urges PM to fulfil his promise of providing buses to Karachi; says double-decker buses to be plied on Sharea Faisal in first phase

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to provide buses for Karachi and he should now fulfil that commitment.

Mr Memon, who holds the portfolio of transport, mass transit and information departments, added that the prime minister and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have also been asked to introduce similar services for women in their provinces.

He said special bikes are being prepared for children with disabilities and will be provided free of cost.

He said double-decker buses will arrive in the province next week. He said that the buses will first operate on Sharea Faisal and routes may be expanded if needed.

The minister said that new buses are being introduced as pilot projects on the corridor of BRTs.

He said outstanding issues have been settled with the Asian Development Bank and a briefing on transport projects will be held in Karachi with all political parties and stakeholders present.

Mr Memon added that the Sindh government is providing free fertilizer to farmers and that wheat cultivation will increase through subsidies.

He said that under the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ownership rights of houses for flood-affected people have been granted to women.

The Benazir Income Support Program was also initiated by President Asif Zardari to support women’s economic independence, he added.

Commenting on the recent amendments to the Constitution, he claimed equality and uniformity had been strengthened through the tweaks and “criticism of these amendments is unwarranted”.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025