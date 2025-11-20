Running for My Life draws audience at Culture Festival

KARACHI: The World Culture Festival 2025 entered its 20th day with a series of vibrant cultural activities, including screening of a Pakistani film, a music workshop by Argentine artist Diana and a theatre performance.

Thee theatre play Running for My Life by Kenya’s Khalaha Theatre Company was directed by Theru Nderitu.

The contemporary multimedia production was inspired by the tragic real-life story of Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, a victim of femicide.

Through monologues, re-enactment, and visual storytelling, the play highlighted voices affected by gender-based violence, transforming a personal tragedy into a collective call for justice, resilience, and hope.

The audience applauded the performers for their powerful presentation.

‘Music has no boundaries’

The music workshop introduced students to music composition, rhythm, and techniques of Latin music. A large number of South African artists, young musicians, and students participated in the workshop, gaining valuable insight into musical techniques. Argentine’s Diana also performed alongside students of the music academy.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Music has no boundaries. I am over 50 years old, yet I remain active. Musical instruments feel like memories to me. The most famous rhythm in my country is ‘Chaka Rira’. created through clapping and vocal sounds. This music is part of our soul. Another rhythm we have is ‘Lendho’, which is created using footwork. Music plays a vital role in connecting with people.”

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented Diana with a shield and a bouquet in recognition of her participation.

Written and directed by Hisham Bin Munawar, the cast of Ready Steady No featured Faisal Saif, Amna Ilyas, Salman Shahid, Zain Afzal, Ismail Tara, Nargis Rasheed, Nayyar Ejaz, Ahmed Bilal and Muneer Ahmed.

The film’s story revolves around Pakistan’s social structure, traditional family mindset and the challenges faced by couples in love.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025