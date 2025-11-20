Benazir Bhutto Chair set up 13 years ago at KU still non-functional, PAC told

KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the non-functionality of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair at Karachi University, directing the university administration to take immediate steps to make the chair operational.

The PAC meeting was chaired by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, the chairman of the committee.

The participants were informed by the university administration that the chair had been non-functional for the past 13 years due to shortage of funds.

The PAC chairman questioned the university administration about why the Chair had not been made functional despite the lapse of 13 years after spending Rs422 million on the project to establish it.

It was informed that more funds were required to make the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair functional and the PC-1 of the project had been sent for the approval.

The PAC expressed regret over non-functionality of the Chair and directed the university administration to take immediate steps to make the it functional.

The PAC asked the Karachi University administration to review its admissions policy.

The meeting, which reviewed the audit reports of Karachi University from 2021 to 2023, was attended among others by Sindh Higher Education Commission secretary Moin Siddiqui, Acting VC Karachi University Professor Dr Haris Shoaib and Registrar Dr Imran Siddiqui.

Sindh Govt Printing Press losses

The PAC was informed that the Sindh Government Printing Press, situated in Governor House under the provincial industries department, incurred a loss of Rs281 million in 2022 and 2023 alone, as government departments in Sindh opted not to print official materials through the press.

The audit department raised the objection that the Sindh Government Printing Press had spent Rs395 million against a budget of Rs114 million from 2022 to 2023.

The PAC was informed that the SGPP had not maintained its annual accounts since 1970 and had failed to increase its revenue, resulting in a loss of Rs281 million.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025