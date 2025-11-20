E-Paper | March 01, 2026

SAI protests delay in cane crushing in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 20, 2025
HYDERABAD: Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (SAI) president Nawab Zubair Talpur has announced to holding a protest here on Nov 24 (tomorrow) against delay in the commencement of crushing season.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that an SAI’s petition on that issue was already pending. He stated that November was going to end, but crushing of sugar cane had not started by sugar mills in Sindh.

He said the sugar mills should have started crushing by October, but even after passage of considerable time in November, they had not started the crushing. He said that some mills in Punjab had started crushing of sugar cane.

He stated that when sugar’s price was Rs120 per kg, sugar mills were procuring cane for Rs400 to Rs500 per 50kg. He said that now sugar’s price stood at Rs230 but still Rs400 was offered to farmers.

He termed it the economic murder of farmers and said that if sugar cane was not harvested, how wheat cultivation would begin. He said that initially it was cotton and then paddy crop for which farmers faced inadequate price issue and now it was sugar cane’s turn.

He said crushing of sugar cane always began early in Sindh due to early harvesting trends in the province. He said that if mills didn’t begin crushing by Nov 24, the SAI would hold protest in Hyderabad the same day.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

