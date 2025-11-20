CM approves transfer of land to SIUT Larkana

LARKANA: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the proposal to transfer land to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) in Larkana and now the process may be expedited at the fastest possible pace following the procedural requirements.

The department of agriculture supply and prices on Nov 6, 2025 in a letter addressed to the secretary land utilisation department, the Board of Revenue, said that the summary for the purpose was floated with the CM, informed the sources privy to the proposal of the construction of around 200-bedded SIUT hospital with state-of-the-art facilities.

Approving the para-20 of the summary, the CM wrote “The LU (Land Utilisation) department may place the matter before the relevant committee and the cabinet as per procedure laid down in para 14/15 and 19”.

This summary was floated in compliance with an order of the Sindh High Court circuit court, Larkana, dated 10.10.2025 passed in C.P No.1090 of 2025 filed by Safdar Ali, and the letter said which was signed by the section officer (A-II) of the agriculture supply and prices department.

The constitutional bench at Sindh High Court, circuit court, Larkana, passed order on Oct 10, asking the department of agriculture to issue notification of surrendering the identified land to the SIUT within seven days.

The court also directed the land utilization department to allot the land to the SIUT within 15 days and submit a compliance report. The petitioner said the Government of Sindh had allocated Rs4.5 billion for the construction of 200-bedded hospital of SIUT in the budget.

