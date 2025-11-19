Roger Federer elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis icon Roger Federer has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, the Rhode Island-based Hall announced on Wednesday.

The first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, and part of an era of unprecedented greatness with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — during what Federer termed “a golden time for tennis — he was the only candidate to receive enough support in the player category for the Hall’s class of 2026, according to ESPN.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame does not reveal voting results.

“In a special full circle moment, Federer received the news from fellow Hall of Famers while surrounded by the next generation of champions at Swiss Tennis, where he first began his career,” the Hall said in a statement.

“Hall of Famers Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, two of Federer’s inspirations as a child, were joined by over 20 fellow Hall of Famers in sharing their congratulations.”

Federer is one of only eight men in tennis history to achieve a career Grand Slam in singles and was the first male player in tennis history to win 20 major singles titles. He held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks, ultimately holding that spot for 310 total weeks throughout his career.

During his ATP career, he captured 103 singles titles, received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times, and was voted as ATP Fan Favorite for a record 19 consecutive years.

Federer captured an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 2008, led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup title and created the Laver Cup to honor Hall of Famer Rod Laver’s global legacy.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” Federer said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began.

“To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

Sportscaster and journalist Mary Carillo has also been elected in the Contributor Category, which recognizes individuals who have made a transcendent impact on the sport of tennis, the Hall said.

According to the Hall, the Class of 2026 will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the Induction Celebration in Newport, Rhode Island from August 27-29, 2026.