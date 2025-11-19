E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Roger Federer elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Dawn Sport Published November 19, 2025
Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his fourth round match against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in London, Britain on July 5, 2021. — Reuters/File
Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his fourth round match against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in London, Britain on July 5, 2021. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Tennis icon Roger Federer has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, the Rhode Island-based Hall announced on Wednesday.

The first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, and part of an era of unprecedented greatness with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — during what Federer termed “a golden time for tennis — he was the only candidate to receive enough support in the player category for the Hall’s class of 2026, according to ESPN.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame does not reveal voting results.

“In a special full circle moment, Federer received the news from fellow Hall of Famers while surrounded by the next generation of champions at Swiss Tennis, where he first began his career,” the Hall said in a statement.

“Hall of Famers Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, two of Federer’s inspirations as a child, were joined by over 20 fellow Hall of Famers in sharing their congratulations.”

Federer is one of only eight men in tennis history to achieve a career Grand Slam in singles and was the first male player in tennis history to win 20 major singles titles. He held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks, ultimately holding that spot for 310 total weeks throughout his career.

During his ATP career, he captured 103 singles titles, received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times, and was voted as ATP Fan Favorite for a record 19 consecutive years.

Federer captured an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 2008, led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup title and created the Laver Cup to honor Hall of Famer Rod Laver’s global legacy.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” Federer said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began.

“To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

Sportscaster and journalist Mary Carillo has also been elected in the Contributor Category, which recognizes individuals who have made a transcendent impact on the sport of tennis, the Hall said.

According to the Hall, the Class of 2026 will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the Induction Celebration in Newport, Rhode Island from August 27-29, 2026.

Sport

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2025 06:14pm
Great news. He fully deserves it.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe