Sikandar Raza’s late blitz lifts Zimbabwe to 147-8 against Pakistan in T20 tri-series opener

Sikandar Raza struck a defiant unbeaten 34 from 24 balls, including a six and three boundaries in the final overs, to propel Zimbabwe to a competitive 147 for 8 after Pakistan’s spinners triggered a dramatic middle-order collapse in the opening match of the T20 tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe were cruising at 72 without loss in the eighth over, powered by an aggressive opening stand, before the introduction of spin turned the innings on its head. The visitors lost eight wickets for 75 runs in the space of 12 overs, with run-outs and poor shot selection compounding their woes under lights.

Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani gave Zimbabwe a flying start, racing to 59 without loss in the six-over powerplay. Bennett, in particular, was severe on anything short or wide, racing to 40 off 22 balls with eight fours before the spin choke began.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz provided the breakthrough in the eighth over when Marumani (30 off 22) picked out Shaheen Shah Afridi at deep square leg with a flat pull off a leg-side full-toss.

Two overs later, Brendan Taylor was found short of his crease while attempting a suicidal second run, brilliantly thrown out by Babar Azam for 14.

Bennett’s promising innings ended tamely on 49 — one short of a maiden T20I fifty — when he chipped a return catch to part-time off-spinner Saim Ayub in the 12th over. Ryan Burl threatened briefly with a flat six down the ground but perished for 8, top-edging Nawaz to Babar at long-on.

From a comfortable 106 for 3, Zimbabwe slid to 128 for 8 as Abrar Ahmed, Nawaz and Shaheen cleaned up the lower order.

Two run-outs — Tony Munyonga and another sharp piece of work from keeper Usman Khan — highlighted Zimbabwe’s panic against the turning ball.

Raza, watching the carnage from the non-striker’s end, refused to throw in the towel. In the penultimate over he flicked Shaheen elegantly over short fine for four and launched a full-toss high over long-on for six.

The final over brought another brace of boundaries as the Zimbabwe captain dragged his side past 140 and kept Pakistan’s bowlers from running away with the game completely.