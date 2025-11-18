E-Paper | February 23, 2026

Babar Azam fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during third ODI against Sri Lanka

Dawn Sport Published November 18, 2025
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was fined for a minor ICC Code of Conduct breach during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to the International Cricket Council.

A brilliant bowling show from Pakistan and a laboured chase later saw the hosts beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep over the visitors in the third and final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach, which carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50pc of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

“The 31-year-old has been found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match’,” ICC said in a press release.

One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, making it his first in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease following his dismissal (34 off 52) by Sri Lanka’s Jeffery Vandersay.

According to ICC,on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction.

The Pakistan batter admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Mashoorudeen
Nov 18, 2025 05:32pm
Fine him heavily
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2025 06:05pm
As expected from I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council).
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Nov 20, 2025 07:38am
ICC runs under orders of BCCI, out to disgrace our star Babar Azam for minor infraction.
Recommend 0
Strategic Speaking
Nov 20, 2025 08:50am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, jelousy will not take you anywhere
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 20, 2025 10:55am
It was A Minor offense. No big deal.
Recommend 0

