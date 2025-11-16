Updated 23 Feb, 2026
The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
23 Feb, 2026
THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
23 Feb, 2026
PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
Updated 22 Feb, 2026
With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
22 Feb, 2026
THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Updated 22 Feb, 2026
Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.