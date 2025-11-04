From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: 2nd BD putsch

NEW DELHI: A faction of the Bangladesh Army staged a putsch today [Nov 3] but left Khondkar Mushtaq Ahmed in office as President, Western diplomats in India said… . The diplomats, quoting reports from their missions in … Dacca, said the Army leadership, in a second major military takeover in three months had seized power from the Junior Officers who brought President Mushtaq Ahmed to power… . The leaders of the August coup — seven Army Majors and one colonel — who killed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and more than 20 members of his family and close political aides, had been killed… . ... Diplomatic sources quoted unconfirmed reports from Dacca as saying that Gen Khalid Musharaf, Chief of the General Staff, was the new strongman in Bangladesh. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported from Peking,] China ... said Indian troops intruded into its territory in Tibet and opened fire on Chinese personnel last month. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement … also said four Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese civilian checkpost personnel who were obliged to fire back in self-defence on Oct 20. The statement … rejected the Indian claim that Chinese ambushed an Indian patrol “well within Indian territory”.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025