Ghost emails

Published November 4, 2025
ON March 13 this year, I applied for the renewal of my British passport through a private agency in Karachi. On March 24, the United Kingdom (UK) Passport Office confirmed having received the case. However, the frustrating ordeal started only after I received an email three weeks later from the same office, asking me to ‘sign and return the application’ that was being dispatched to my address.

Unfortunately, my wait for a response to my sent documents turned into weeks. Making matter worse was the fact that I continued to receive the same automated email asking me to ‘sign and return the documents’. I made multiple attempts to reach out the passport officials in the UK to lodge my complaint and to clarify my position, but could not.

Eventually, two emails came my way: the first warning me to either close my case or forfeit the fee in case of non-compliance, and the second informing me about the arrival of my renewed British passport in Karachi. The latter brought much relief to me, but soon I found that it was a ‘fake’ email and there was nothing to be found once I reached the relevant office.

It was only after getting an appointment at the passport office in London that I received my renewed British passport on Aug 26, just a day before its expiration date. The whole frustrating episode raises some serious questions that no official is willing to answer. Why did an automated email keep landing in my mailbox without any document attached? Why did my response to emails continue to fall on deaf ears? Who will refund the extra cost incurred on traveling to London for having the passport renewed? Who should I hold accountable for the trauma I suffered just because of someone’s negligence?

Parveen Shah
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

