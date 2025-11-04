E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Published November 4, 2025
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of our economy. However, they face numerous challenges, including limited access to funding, intense competition, and regulatory hurdles. To overcome these challenges, the government and financial institutions must provide more support to SMEs through initiatives, such as low-interest loans, tax incentives, and training programmes. Additionally, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation can help create a favourable business environment. By supporting local businesses, we can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and preserve our cultural heritage.

Amna Tariq
Rawalpindi

COMBATTING TERRORISM: Terrorism is one of the biggest problems the world faces today. It not only affects safety, but also halts a society’s progress. The need for improving security systems cannot be overstated. Police, army and intelligence agencies must work together to dismantle these networks, protect our borders, and stop illegal weapons trade. Many young people are tricked into joining terrorist groups because they are poor, uneducated or jobless. If the government provides them good education, jobs and hope, they will choose peace over violence. People must be vigilant and report if they see anything suspicious. Together, we can stop terrorism by being alert and responsible citizens.

Saleh Alijan
Karachi

BROKEN ROAD: About three months ago, Balochistan government had built a road in Sakran, from Abdullah Goth to Walidad Goth. The recent rains have destroyed it completely. The road was built for large vehicles, but now even motorcyclists are afraid to use the road. The infrastructure across Balochistan has been badly damaged by the rains, but no real effort has been made to take things back to at least the pre-monsoon level of functionality. The government needs to take concrete and effective steps without any further delay in this regard.

Ikram Baloch
Hub

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

