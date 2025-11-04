Canada and Pakistan agree to facilitate canola trade

Canada and Pakistan have agreed to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to the South Asian nation, the countries said in a joint statement issued late on Monday.

Canada has been looking to open new markets for the commodity after China announced preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports in August, a year after Canada said it would levy a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

In a joint statement released late on Monday, the two countries said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had held a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on October 30, “reaffirming the strong and enduring ties between Pakistan and Canada and emphasising the importance of deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest”.

“Pakistan and Canada agreed to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to Pakistan, recognising the significant potential of Pakistan’s expanding market for this Canadian commodity,” the statement said.

It added that the ministers also welcomed the successful conclusion of the first round of negotiations toward a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement. It said that led by Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, the agreement was an “important priority which reflects both countries’ dedication to fostering a stable and transparent investment environment”.

“Both sides also expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral cooperation on energy security and critical minerals, recognising the strong and growing role of Canadian companies in achieving Pakistan’s ambitious mineral development goals and harnessing its clean energy potential,” the statement said.

It further said that the minister also looked ahead to the upcoming sixth round of bilateral consultations, which would serve as a platform to “advance shared priorities, reinforce government-to-government and private sector linkages, and explore new avenues for strategic collaboration”.

“Pakistan and Canada remain committed to working together to promote peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth, both bilaterally and on the global stage,” the statement concluded.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anand also posted the joint statement on social media platform X.

![]https://x.com/AnitaAnandMP/status/1985436740266434701)

Meanwhile, Canadian MP Rob Oliphant said that Ottawa was strengthening and diversifying its trade relationships.

“As we continue negotiations toward a Foreign Investment and Promotion Agreement with Pakistan, our governments have agreed to facilitate Canadian canola exports — a beneficial deal for both sides,” he said.

Canadian MP Shafqat Ali said the two countries were strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including renewed trade in Canadian canola.

“Good news for both our countries,” he said.

Last week, Dar and his Canadian counterpart had discussed the strengthening of bilateral trade and cooperation between the two countries. During the call, Anand had thanked Dar for facilitating market access for imports of Canadian canola to Pakistan.

“Both leaders appreciated recent constructive engagements, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” the Foreign Office had said, adding that the two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

Subsequently, Anand said on X that she spoke to Canola Council of Canada and explained that “our diplomatic efforts had resulted in Pakistan’s decision to lift restrictions on imports of Canadian canola”.

“This decision re-establishes a significant market for Canadian canola producers,” she said. “As Pakistan expedites regulatory approvals, for Canadian canola, I understand that import orders have already been placed,” she said.