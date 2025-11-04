IDF’s ex-top lawyer held amid furore over leak of abuse video

• Woman, children among three killed in Gaza by Israeli fire

• Bill seeking death penalty for Palestinian suspects gets Netanyahu’s support

GAZA: The Israeli military’s former top lawyer has been arrested, amid a deepening political showdown over the leak of a video showing severe abuse of Palestinian detainee by IDF soldiers.

Maj Gen Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who resigned as the IDF’s military advocate general last week after a criminal investigation was launched into the leak, briefly went missing on Sunday before turning up alive and well on a beach.

Broadcast in August 2024 on an Israeli news channel, the footage shows reserve soldiers at the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel taking aside a detainee, then surrounding him with riot shields to block visibility while he was allegedly beaten and stabbed in the rectum with a sharp object.

The detainee was treated for severe injuries, BBC News reported.

Five reservists were charged with agg­ravated abuse and causing serious bodily harm to the detainee. They have denied the charges and have not been named.

On Sunday, four of the reservists wore black masks to hide their faces as they ap­­peared at a presser along with their lawy­ers, demanding the dismissal of their trial.

On Monday, it emerged the detainee at the centre of the case was released in October as part of a prisoner exchange.

In her resignation letter, Yerushalmi said she took full responsibility for any material that was released to the media from the unit.

“I approved the release of material to the media in an attempt to counter false propaganda against the army’s law enforcement authorities,” she said.

That is a reference to efforts by some right-wing political figures in Israel to claim that the allegations of severe abuse of the Palestinian detainee had been fabricated.

She added: “It is our duty to investigate whenever there is reasonable suspicion of acts of violence against a detainee.”

After her resignation, Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a fierce condemnation of her conduct.

“Anyone who spreads blood libels against IDF troops is unfit to wear the army’s uniform,” he said.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu echoed his words, saying that the incident at Sde Tei­man was “perhaps the most severe public relations attack that the State of Israel has experienced since its establishment”.

Overnight, a police spokesperson announced that two people had been arrested on suspicion of “leaking and other serious criminal offences” as part of an investigation.

Israeli media reported that the pair were Gen Tomer-Yerushalmi and the former chief military prosecutor, Col Matan Solomosh.

Three killed by Israel

Meanwhile, Israeli gunfire killed three more Palestinians, including a woman and a child, besides wounding several chil­­dren on Monday in the Gaza Strip, further testing the fragile US-backed ceasefire.

Israeli forces also raided the Shuafat ref­u­­gee camp in the north of occupied East Je­­rusalem on Monday evening, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Tro­ops entered the camp and fired tear gas canisters at residents and their homes, it added.

However, the Israeli military said it had attacked southern Gaza, claiming individuals had crossed the so-called ‘yellow line’ demarcating the area of the enclave currently under Israeli control, in what it said was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

On the other hand, residents said, Israeli forces continued to demolish houses in the eastern areas of Rafah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City.

Death penalty proposed

Separately, an Israeli parliamentary committee on Monday advanced a bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian ‘terror’ suspects — a move pushed for by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The National Security Committee approved the amendment to the penal code, which will now be passed onto the parliament for its first reading.

Israel’s prisoners’ coordinator, Gal Hirsch, said he and Netanyahu backed the measure.

Ben Gvir said he would stop his party Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) voting with the governing coalition if the law isn’t voted on by Sunday, threatening the government’s survival.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025