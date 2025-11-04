Student caught cheating in inter exam

RAWALPINDI: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Monday caught a student cheating in math’s paper of 2nd annual intermediate examination2025.

According to BISE Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema, a candidate was caughtred-handed while cheating and cases were immediately registered against him and sent to the Disciplinary Branch.

The candidate was caught in the examination centre in Government Islamia High School No 4, Rawalpindi.

He said that BISE controller examination Tanveer Asghar visited various examination centers and took a detailed review of the examination process, administrative matters and facilities provided to the students.

On this occasion, he said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the education system is being developed on the basis of transparency, merit and rule of law.

