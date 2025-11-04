WB reaffirms support to BISP

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Monday reaffirmed its support to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and expressed interest in further deepening collaboration with the social protection system.

Mr Cristobal Ridao-Cano, Practice Manager Social Policy, at the head of a delegation visited BISP Headquarters and discussed future cooperation with top officials of the social safety net.

The members of the delegation included Amjad Zafar Khan, Gul Najam Jamy, Mr Javier Sanchez-Reaza, Amna Khan, Sohail Saeed, and Sarah Nizami.

The mission is visiting Pakistan to review the current social policy portfolio, assess progress at federal and provincial levels, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Mr Cristobal Ridao-Cano appreciated BISP’s progress and the positive impact of its initiatives on the lives of underprivileged communities. The meeting also focused on enhancing secure data-sharing protocols, preventing duplication across Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs, strengthening targeting mechanisms, and increasing provincial engagement with BISP systems.

Later, the World Bank mission visited the BISP One-Window Centre to interact with beneficiaries and review service delivery by implementing partners.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025