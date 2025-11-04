E-Paper | November 04, 2025

WB reaffirms support to BISP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Monday reaffirmed its support to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and expressed interest in further deepening collaboration with the social protection system.

Mr Cristobal Ridao-Cano, Practice Manager Social Policy, at the head of a delegation visited BISP Headquarters and discussed future cooperation with top officials of the social safety net.

The members of the delegation included Amjad Zafar Khan, Gul Najam Jamy, Mr Javier Sanchez-Reaza, Amna Khan, Sohail Saeed, and Sarah Nizami.

The mission is visiting Pakistan to review the current social policy portfolio, assess progress at federal and provincial levels, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Mr Cristobal Ridao-Cano appreciated BISP’s progress and the positive impact of its initiatives on the lives of underprivileged communities. The meeting also focused on enhancing secure data-sharing protocols, preventing duplication across Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs, strengthening targeting mechanisms, and increasing provincial engagement with BISP systems.

Later, the World Bank mission visited the BISP One-Window Centre to interact with beneficiaries and review service delivery by implementing partners.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe