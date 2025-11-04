Tribunal dismisses plea against Maryam’s victory

LAHORE: An election tribunal comprising retired justice Rana Zahid Mahmood has dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz from PP-159, Lahore.

PTI-backed independent candidate Mehar Sharafat had filed the petition pleading that initially he emerged victorious in the constituency based on Form 45 results.

He alleged that the results were later manipulated using Form 47 to declare victory of Maryam Nawaz. He asked the tribunal to set aside Maryam’s victory notification and declare him a returned candidate from the constituency.

In its judgement, the tribunal observed that the counsel for the petitioner advanced arguments, though very short and in other words, he had not addressed the tribunal with regard to deficiencies, office had originally pointed out with regard to non-availability of the affidavit of service on respondents, which is mandatory.

Secondly, the tribunal noted that each page of the election petition was not signed by the petitioner and neither referred to any worth mentioning legal arguments with regard to apparent salutatory non-compliance of section 144 (4) of the Election Act 2017 in the attestation of the verification on oath of the election petition by the oath commissioner.

It said the petitioner’s counsel rather addressed the tribunal with general grievances of 2024 election having been rigged besides alleged irregularities and corrupt practices on part of the returning officer.

The tribunal observed that the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel were general in nature with regard to the allegations of currency of corruption and corrupt practice during the election process.

It said the counsel failed to address any substantial legal arguments to explain the deficiencies in the verification process together with attestation by the oath commissioner.

The tribunal observed that none of the pages of the election petition at any place contains the signature of the petitioner, which is also a violation of the settled law on the subject.

It said the affidavit of the petitioner also suffers statutory shortcomings and non-compliance of the election law.

The tribunal stated that the petitioner’s counsel in his arguments did not make a slightest reference with regard to the objections raised by the office and the respondent’s counsel as well.

It observed that the person who alleges is bound to produce strong evidence to prove the same as against any person/agency or institution and before going to second step in terms of proceedings under section 148 of the Election Act 2017 to proceed with regular trial with election petition calling for the production of evidence by the petitioner.

The tribunal maintained that the petitioner failed to cross first legal bar thus the arguments advanced by the counsel for the respondent (the chief minister) against the maintainability of the petition itself holds the field.

The tribunal allowed the application of the respondent and dismissed the petition.

CM Maryam had secured 23,598 and Sharafat obtained 21,491 votes in the Feb 8 general election.

