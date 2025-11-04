Speaker snubs depts over delayed response to members’ queries

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed concern over delayed response by the departments to the members queries, warning the secretaries concerned that if such delays persisted, the matter will be referred to the Privileges Committee.

During the question hour, opposition MPA Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan criticised the government departments for delayed responses to the assembly members queries.

The speaker also expressed frustration, reminding the departments that the assembly rules require responses within eight days. “This delay is a violation of the law. If it continues, the matter will be sent to the Privileges Committee,” he warned. The speaker also expressed concern over the worsening smog situation across Punjab and called for immediate enforcement of a new ‘Environment Act’ to address the crisis.

Speaking during the assembly session, he described the local government system as a major national issue, noting that the opposition parties were likely to challenge the new local government act in court.

He stressed that without constitutional protection for local governments, no legislation could deliver effective results.

The speaker said that while the PML-N government had enacted a local government law, it was dissolved after the PTI came to power. “This is not just a legal debate, but a constitutional one. Like the Constitution defines the federal and provincial systems, it must also include a third chapter for local governments,” he remarked, calling the omission of such a chapter “a constitutional lapse.”

He revealed that nine laws had been reviewed so far, lamenting that during the PTI’s tenure, “many laws were made and broken repeatedly.”

He regretted that local governments had been disrupted repeatedly over the last 50 years and that constitutional safeguards were essential to end this cycle.

He added that the recently passed assembly resolution on local government protection was unanimous, with 81-member caucus, including opposition legislators, supporting it.The session witnessed a rumpus when opposition MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas recited a verse in response to remarks about the PTI founder, prompting protests from the treasury benches. As the speaker tried to maintain order, opposition members refused to listen.

“If you think I’m biased, I can leave this chair,” visibly agitated speaker said.

Later, the speaker cited the National Assembly rules, stating that during the question hour, points of order and quorum calls are not allowed.

Despite repeated warnings, opposition MPA Imtiaz Sheikh pointed out the quorum for the third time, leading to suspension of the assembly proceedings.

Unable to maintain quorum for the third time, Speaker Khan adjourned the proceedings until Tuesday at 2pm.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025