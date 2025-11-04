Service delivery standards compliance at KEMU-affiliated hospitals discussed

LAHORE: The Board of Commissioners (BoC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) visited the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Monday for a dialogue on minimum service delivery standards compliance at the hospitals affiliated with the varsity.

Led by PHC Chairperson retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, the delegation comprised commissioners Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat and Prof Dr Numan Tarif, PHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz and senior directors.

They met the KEMU’s leadership and discussed the regulatory status of three major public health facilities of Lahore--- Mayo Hospital, Lady Aitchison Hospital and Lady Willingdon Hospital.

The chairperson outlined the BoC’s vision of transforming regulatory engagement from enforcement to facilitation.

“The BoC has decided to facilitate healthcare institutions in achieving regulatory compliance while dispelling perceptions of coercive regulation,” he stated.

The chairperson acknowledged Mayo Hospital’s substantial workload and pledged full support, including training the master trainers in implementing the quality standards.

Mayo Hospital CEO, KEMU dean and Professor of Paediatrics Dr Haroon Hamid presented an overview of the institution’s extensive services, noting that the facility manages Punjab’s highest patient load.

“We attend over 5,000 patients daily in the outpatient departments, and approximately 3,500 in emergency services,” he said.

He mentioned significant progress in regulatory compliance, stating that Mayo Hospital achieved 87 percent compliance during September 2025 inspection – a testament to dedicated five-member hospital-level teams and three-member departmental teams working tirelessly to maintain standards.

May Hospital Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Abdul Mudabbar said the facility receives referrals from across Punjab, but rarely refers patients elsewhere, keeping it perpetually overburdened.

He said that the hospital’s per-bed-per-year budget allocation was identified as significantly lower than the other teaching and tertiary care institutions.

The medical superintendents of Lady Aitchison and Lady Willingdon hospitals raised concerns about bed shortages caused by the ongoing renovations at both facilities, affecting their operational capacity.

The other faculty members – Surgery and Allied Health Departments Dean Prof Dr Ibrar Ashraf, Registrar KEMU Prof Dr Asghar Naqi and Head of Pathology and Basic Sciences Dean Prof Faiza Bashir – gave valuable insights during the discussions.

Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat emphasised achieving mutual understanding of challenges facing both the PHC and the institutions.

Prof Dr Numan Tarif suggested leveraging undergraduate and postgraduate trainees in clinical work to enhance medical and nursing practices.

Dr Saqib Aziz reaffirmed the PHC’s commitment to facilitating sustained compliance, stating, “This requires institutionalising of regulatory requirements rather than treating them as isolated exercises.”

KEMU VC Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz thanked the commission for its supportive approach. “The hand-holding and facilitation extended to KEMU’s affiliated hospitals has provided tangible assistance,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025