E-Paper | November 04, 2025

NCCIA officials’ remand extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday extended the physical remand of six officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including additional director Sarfraz Chaudhry, for further three days in a case of alleged misuse of authority and extorting money from an arrested YouTuber.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption wing produced the officials before the court on expiry of their previous remand. Other arrested officials include Deputy Director (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahmad, Assistant Directors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar, and sub-inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan.

A prosecutor argued that the case involved white-collar crime and investigators were still searching for the full list of victims. He said Rs45.8 million had so far been recovered from the suspects.

He asked the court to extend the physical remand of the suspects to complete the investigation.

Defence counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq argued that the complainant had alleged a bribe of Rs9 million, while the FIA claimed to have recovered Rs45.8 million. He said the case was strange, as the FIA itself was searching for the victims and no witness had come forward to testify against the suspects.

He opposed the physical remand and asked the court to send the suspects on judicial remand.

After hearing arguments, the magistrate allowed the FIA an additional three-day physical remand of the suspects.

The judge directed the agency to produce the suspects again on expiry of the remand along with a report on progress in investigation.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe