NCCIA officials’ remand extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday extended the physical remand of six officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including additional director Sarfraz Chaudhry, for further three days in a case of alleged misuse of authority and extorting money from an arrested YouTuber.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption wing produced the officials before the court on expiry of their previous remand. Other arrested officials include Deputy Director (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahmad, Assistant Directors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar, and sub-inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan.

A prosecutor argued that the case involved white-collar crime and investigators were still searching for the full list of victims. He said Rs45.8 million had so far been recovered from the suspects.

He asked the court to extend the physical remand of the suspects to complete the investigation.

Defence counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq argued that the complainant had alleged a bribe of Rs9 million, while the FIA claimed to have recovered Rs45.8 million. He said the case was strange, as the FIA itself was searching for the victims and no witness had come forward to testify against the suspects.

He opposed the physical remand and asked the court to send the suspects on judicial remand.

After hearing arguments, the magistrate allowed the FIA an additional three-day physical remand of the suspects.

The judge directed the agency to produce the suspects again on expiry of the remand along with a report on progress in investigation.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025