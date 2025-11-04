Woman’s rapist gets 25-year jail term

BAHAWALPUR: Vehari additional sessions judge handed down on Monday 25-five-year jail term, along with fine, to a rapist of a married woman.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Qasim Ali, had raped a married woman ‘S’ at gunpoint when she was at her house with minor children at 417/EB village in the limits of Sheikh Fazil police station in Burewala tehsil of Vehari district on the night of Dec 5, 2021.

On the rape survivor’s complaint, Sheikh Fazil police registered FIR No 483/21 under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and arrested Qasim Ali.

After his arrest, the case challan was submitted to the court.

ARRESTED: Gailiwal police in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested on Monday an alleged rapist of a ten-year-old boy.

According to the district police, on Oct 27, the suspect ‘R’ lured ‘S’ to his house at 60/M village, where he allegedly raped the boy.

On hearing the boy’s screams, some locals rushed to the scene. On seeing them, the suspect fled the scene.

Gailiwal police, on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Jamhsed, registered FIR No 582/25 under sections 377 and 376 of the PPC against the suspect on Oct.28 and conducted raids to arrest him.

The boy was sent for medical examination to hospital. The police claimed that the suspect has been arrested.

GIRL HARASSED: Mailsi police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly sexually harassing a girl at Jallah Jeem village.

As per the police, the complainant, Yasmeen Akhtar stated that the suspect, Abdullah, sexually harassed her daughter ‘H’ when she was returning from her school in the village.

The police registered the caseon the complaint, claiming to have conducted raids to arrest the suspect, who is still at large.

ARRESTED: Khanewal police claimed to have arrested a suspect, who was shown torturing a Suthra Punjab worker in a social media video clip.

According to police spokesman, DPO Ismail Kharak took serious notice of the video and ordered arrest of the suspect, Asghar, a resident of Jamil Colony, Kabirwala, who tortured a sanitary worker, Maqbool Ahmed.

On the DPO’s order, Kabirawala police traced and arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

CONTEMPT PLEA: Mr Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Multan Bench, directedthe district health authority (DHA), Khanewal, to pay outstanding salary to a female health department employee with in a week’s time.

The Khanewal health department employee, Ms Aisha Afzal, had filed a contempt of court application to the court.

The petitioner, through her counsel Aamir Khan Bhutta, submitted that the DHA had not complied with the court’s earlier orders to pay her salary for the previous nine months.

Her counsel submitted that after retirement of her father, she was employed by the DHA, Khanewal, which did not pay her nine-month salary.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025