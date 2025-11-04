Wheat to be procured as strategic reserves

SAHIWAL: The federal and provincial governments will procure 16.5 million metric tonnes of wheat for strategic reserves during the ongoing season, says Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

He made the announcement while chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Office on Monday. He claimed certified wheat seed is readily available in the market at Rs 5,500 per bag, and farmers are being guided on sowing approved seed varieties.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said the chief minister has directed all divisional and district administrations to ensure wheat cultivation on government land at all cost.

He emphasised the need for strong coordination between district administrations and the agriculture department to boost wheat production.

Sahiwal Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail noted that divisional and district administrations were playing an active role in wheat cultivation to ensure a significant increase in production.

Later, the minister and secretary agriculture visited the Model Agriculture Mall in Sahiwal, reviewing operational activities and facilities provided to farmers.

The minister distributed kitchen gardening seed kits among citizens free of cost, encouraging urban households to grow their own vegetables.

Meanwhile, a multinational company has pledged to distribute pesticides and safety kits worth Rs50 million to flood victims.

The meeting was attended by PMLN’s two MPAs -- Malik Arshad and Qasim Nadeem.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025