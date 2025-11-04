E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Man booked for raping daughter-in-law

Our Correspondent Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
OKARA: A man was booked on charge of repeatedly raping his daughter-in-law at Hujra Shah Muqeem.

As per first information report (FIR), a girl was married off with a man at Shakoorabad locality of Hujra Shah Muqeem but after a few months her father-in-law under life and divorce threat allegedly raped her when her husband was out of house for job.

Later, the suspect kept on committing the crime as the young victim remained silent to save her marriage.

The suspect repeated his offence a few days back. On an emergency call at 15, police responded and registered a case against the suspect. He was arrested later on.

RESCUE 1122: During the month of October, the Rescue 1122 responded to 5,272 calls and attended 6059 persons across the district.

This was stated in a monthly meeting of the City Central Station chaired by District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal. The rescue service received 3,605 calls from Okara, 1,074 from Depalpur and 593 of Renala tehsil from the district.

The incidents included 1,219 road accidents, 3,408 medical emergencies and 53 fire incidents. As many as 1,407 people were provided medical care while 11 persons were killed.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

