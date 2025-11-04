MPAs seek role in decision making

PESHAWAR: As the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday continued discussion on the law and order situation in the province, the lawmakers suggested that public representatives be taken on board by authorities before taking any decision to ensure lasting peace.

During the session chaired by Mohammad Idrees from the panel of chairmen, the MPAs said that people had mandated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PT) to take decisions and rule the province.

Treasury lawmaker Malik Adeel Iqbal said any decision regarding the offensive against terrorists in the province should be taken in consultation with the elected political representatives.

“Our [people’s elected representatives’] suggestions should be given priority in the decision-making process. No one else should tell us what to do in our province,” he said.

Mr Iqbal said the residents, who faced terrorist attacks, would make decisions about the province.

He said the powers-that-be neither accepted court orders nor did they take assembly resolutions seriously and even denied our Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi the chance to meet incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan.

“If you are bent on refusing court orders and assembly resolutions, shut this house and build a mess here,” he said.

Member of the opposition ANP Mohammad Nisar Baaz said the special house committee on security was discussing the law and order situation.

He said the military operation Sar Bakaf was launched in Bajaur tribal district against what they believed some 200 terrorists.

Mr Baaz said terrorists moved from Loy Mamund to Wara Mamund three weeks ago, all the way to his constituency.

He said the security forces told people in his constituency to vacate the village as soon as possible and promised to clear the area from terrorists within three days.

He, however, said the promise wasn’t kept.

“Nobody is owning the security operation and not even the provincial government, to the suffering of residents,” he said.

The opposition member said residents were sheltered in schools and were being given assistance from an NGO.

He claimed that at least 11 people were martyred and over 30 injured in quadcopter military attacks against terrorists in the area.

“Though ours is the most terror-hit province, it is not taken on board about the Pak-Afghan peace negotiations in Istanbul,” he said.

The lawmaker said all those issues could be resolved by politicians only.

He said that he had shared his concerns with the parliamentary security committee and suggested that the federal and provincial governments collectively take decisions.

“I come from South Waziristan where multiple operations have been carried out against terrorists. My constituency witnessed a mayhem in the last 24 years,” MPA Asif Mehsud said.

He said people had to flee his constituency in 2006 but the damaged properties had yet to be compensated.

The member suggested that a commission be formed to probe who torched apple and walnut orchards after locals abandoned their homes and lived across the country.

He said that the security committee meeting was told that Rs4 billion has so far been spent in the recently launched security operation in Bajaur, with at least Rs10 billion more required to conclude the anti-terrorist offensive.

“At least Rs220 billion is required to clear terrorists from 22 districts which we will neither become part of nor allow. I cannot lie and will never defend all state policies,” he said.

Mr Mehsud said the Constitution was being amended to target one person who had the people’s support.

He said that tribesmen should not be used to serve vested interests and that stronger policies were required to move forward since the country couldn’t afford multiple fonts at a time.

PML-N lawmaker Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf said it was good to see all political parties holding discussions on a critical issue facing the province.

He said that the presence of members from all political parties in the house’s security committee proved that the federal government was taking serious steps for peace in KP.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif wants to work with CM Afridi for restoration of peace in our province,” he said.

The house approved a motion, moved by adviser to the chief minister Taj Mohammad Khan, for the holding of a peace jirga at the assembly.

It also passed a joint resolution, demanding of the provincial government to give four more months to candidates to prepare for the Provincial Management Service exams slated to be held after a gap of eight years. The resolution was tabled by MPA Abdul Karim.

Also, the assembly passed a resolution, calling for the protection of Pakistan’s national fish, mahseer, in the province.

The resolution, moved by MPA Fatihul Mulk Nasir, read that mahseer faced extinction due to unregulated commercial fishing.

“Understanding that the national fish of any country deserves some kind of special or protective status, measures must be taken for mahseer in our province,” it said.

The resolution said the house must ensure that all commercial fishing of mahseer be halted; the fishing be restricted to hook and line only, and special reserves be established.

