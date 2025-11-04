PML-N Charsadda leader dies after falling from mountain

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Charsadda chapter senior vice-president Babar Khan Umerzai died after falling into a 300-foot-deep ditch near Nathiagali, Abbottabad, on Monday.

Officials confirmed that the accident happened when his foot suddenly slipped while he was on a mountain. He was laid to rest in his native Umerzai village here later in the day. Babar Khan was going to Galiyat with his friends for sightseeing.

Babar Khan’s body was initially shifted to rural health centre in Nathiagali, and later sent to the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad, where necessary procedures were completed.

It should be noted that Babar Khan is the son of the party’s provincial leader Tahir Khan. He was planning to contest from PK-63 constituency here in the coming elections.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025