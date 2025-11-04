E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Students protest slow internet

A Correspondent Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:31am
KURRAM: Students of Khyber Medical University’s Kurram campus held a demonstration outside the press club to protest what they said slow internet browsing, which prevented them from appearing in their first biostatistics paper here on Monday.

Addressing the protesters, student representatives Kashif Hussain, Tasawwur Hussain and Irshad Hussain expressed concern that this could result in the loss of an entire academic year.

The students burned old tyres on the road and blocked traffic outside the press club.

They said that slow internet browsing not only threatened their exams, papers and academic year, but also affected other aspects of daily life in the district.

They demanded that the issue of slow browsing be resolved immediately so that their precious academic year was not wasted. They said that people in other sectors, such as banking, Nadra and passport offices, were are also facing difficulties due to slow internet speed.

Assistant director KMU Kurram campus Shafaat Hussain said that if the issue of slow internet was not resolved immediately, students might miss their upcoming papers as well, risking the loss of their academic year. He urged the authorities concerned to resolve the issue immediately.

Local PTCL officials stated that internet speed had slowed down throughout the area due to unknown reasons, and the complaint regarding slow browsing would be forwarded to higher authorities.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

