E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Swabi police kill ‘thief’ in encounter

A Correspondent Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:31am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SWABI: An alleged thief was killed and his eight accomplices escaped when the police swooped on them while stealing the cables of the transmission line of the Rashakai Economic Zone here on Sunday night.

A police statement issued on Monday said a large quantity of cable, a pistol and other tools were recovered from the site.

It said the Tordher police received information that some thieves were stealing cables by cutting the main transmission line on the motorway’s service road. A police party reached the spot, but the thieves started firing on the cops.

DSP Chota Lahor Mohammad Noman said the police retaliated in self-defense, killing one of the thieves, while his accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of the night.

He said the police launched a search operation but no one was arrested.

DSP Noman said 35 bundles of the dismantled cable, a rope, safety gloves and other tools were recovered from the spot, while a pistol, which was in possession of the killed thief, was also recovered.

He identified the deceased as Bilal, a resident of Dasu Kohistan.

CRICKET TOURNEY CONCLUDES: A cricket tournament, which continued for 47 days, concluded in Shahmansoor area on Monday with a cash award ceremony.

In a tough contest, Shahmansoor Zalmy defeated Shahmansoor Eagle by 11 runs in the 10-over final.

The tournament was organised by Shahmansoor Premier League (SPL). Young talented cricketers from across the region participated in the contest, with spectators enjoying the tough contests.

The winning trophy was awarded to Shahmansoor Zalmy captain Umar Khan, who made 36 runs and was also declared man of the match.

Cash prizes were also given to various players for their outstanding performance in the tournament.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe