Swabi police kill ‘thief’ in encounter

SWABI: An alleged thief was killed and his eight accomplices escaped when the police swooped on them while stealing the cables of the transmission line of the Rashakai Economic Zone here on Sunday night.

A police statement issued on Monday said a large quantity of cable, a pistol and other tools were recovered from the site.

It said the Tordher police received information that some thieves were stealing cables by cutting the main transmission line on the motorway’s service road. A police party reached the spot, but the thieves started firing on the cops.

DSP Chota Lahor Mohammad Noman said the police retaliated in self-defense, killing one of the thieves, while his accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of the night.

He said the police launched a search operation but no one was arrested.

DSP Noman said 35 bundles of the dismantled cable, a rope, safety gloves and other tools were recovered from the spot, while a pistol, which was in possession of the killed thief, was also recovered.

He identified the deceased as Bilal, a resident of Dasu Kohistan.

CRICKET TOURNEY CONCLUDES: A cricket tournament, which continued for 47 days, concluded in Shahmansoor area on Monday with a cash award ceremony.

In a tough contest, Shahmansoor Zalmy defeated Shahmansoor Eagle by 11 runs in the 10-over final.

The tournament was organised by Shahmansoor Premier League (SPL). Young talented cricketers from across the region participated in the contest, with spectators enjoying the tough contests.

The winning trophy was awarded to Shahmansoor Zalmy captain Umar Khan, who made 36 runs and was also declared man of the match.

Cash prizes were also given to various players for their outstanding performance in the tournament.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025