Govt urged to build playground in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Youth in Battagram district have urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government to construct a playground, alleging that the government has failed to fulfill its promise made in 2013, to build playgrounds in every union council across the province.

The youth, comprising college and school students, expressed disappointment and frustration over the PTI government’s inaction despite being in power for the third consecutive term. They claimed that lack of playgrounds had hindered their ability to engage in sports and recreational activities, making them more susceptible to negative social elements.

Aimal Khan, a 12th-grade student, expressed his admiration for Imran Khan’s efforts for promotion of cricket but lamented that the PTI government had failed to keep its promise. “The youth demand of the PTI government to construct a playground in Battagram at the earliest to provide us with a safe and healthy environment for sports and recreation,” he said.

Samiullah, a college student, expressing his disappointment, said that the PTI successive governments had made hollow slogans of change but failed to deliver on youth-related projects.

Jawad suggested that if the provincial government was facing difficulties in constructing playgrounds at the tehsil level due to a shortage of funds, they should at least construct one at the district level.

Muhammad Mujeeb, a batter from Battagram, shared that they had been contributing funds to pay lease amounts to field owners to play matches. “It’s time the government takes concrete steps to provide us with a safe and secure environment for sports,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025