E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Govt urged to build playground in Battagram

Our Correspondent Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:31am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BATTAGRAM: Youth in Battagram district have urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government to construct a playground, alleging that the government has failed to fulfill its promise made in 2013, to build playgrounds in every union council across the province.

The youth, comprising college and school students, expressed disappointment and frustration over the PTI government’s inaction despite being in power for the third consecutive term. They claimed that lack of playgrounds had hindered their ability to engage in sports and recreational activities, making them more susceptible to negative social elements.

Aimal Khan, a 12th-grade student, expressed his admiration for Imran Khan’s efforts for promotion of cricket but lamented that the PTI government had failed to keep its promise. “The youth demand of the PTI government to construct a playground in Battagram at the earliest to provide us with a safe and healthy environment for sports and recreation,” he said.

Samiullah, a college student, expressing his disappointment, said that the PTI successive governments had made hollow slogans of change but failed to deliver on youth-related projects.

Jawad suggested that if the provincial government was facing difficulties in constructing playgrounds at the tehsil level due to a shortage of funds, they should at least construct one at the district level.

Muhammad Mujeeb, a batter from Battagram, shared that they had been contributing funds to pay lease amounts to field owners to play matches. “It’s time the government takes concrete steps to provide us with a safe and secure environment for sports,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe