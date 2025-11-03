E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Powerful 6.3-magnitude quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Reuters Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 09:58am
An Afghan injured woman receives treatment at a hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake, that struck overnight in Mazar-i-Sharif on November 3, 2025. — AFP
Afghan men assist an injured man into an ambulance in the aftermath of an earthquake, that struck overnight at Mazar-i-Sharif on November 3, 2025. — AFP
An Afghan woman sits beside an earthquake victim receiving treatment at a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif on November 3, 2025. — Reuters
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif early on Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring about 260, authorities said, with the death toll likely to rise.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-i-Sharif, which has a population of about 523,000.

“A total of 150 people injured and seven martyred have been reported and transferred to health centres as of this morning,” Samim Joyanda, the spokesperson for the health department in Samangan, a mountainous northern province near Mazar-e Sharif told Reuters.

The toll was based on hospital reports collected as of Monday morning, he said.

The Afghan Taliban defence ministry said parts of Balkh and Samangan provinces were the most affected, resulting in fatalities among a number of citizens.

Military Rescue and emergency assistance teams reached the area immediately and began operations to rescue people, transport the injured, and assist affected families, it said in a statement.

Health ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said rescue teams were active and the numbers of dead and injured might rise.

“Health teams have arrived in the area, and all nearby hospitals have been put on standby,” Zaman said in a statement.

The USGS issued an orange alert in its PAGER system, which is an automated system that produces information on the impact of earthquakes, and indicated that “significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread”.

Active faults

Afghanistan is particularly vulnerable to quakes as it lies on two active faults that have the potential to rupture and cause extensive damage.

More than 2,200 people were killed and thousands more injured after a quake and strong aftershocks in the southeast of the war-shattered country at the end of August.

Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response, the system’s alert added.

The earthquake destroyed part of the holy shrine of Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province spokesperson Haji Zaid said, referring to the Blue Mosque.

Videos of rescue efforts being carried out to save people trapped under rubble and images of fallen debris in buildings were shared on the social media platform X. One video showed rescuers pulling what appeared to be dead bodies from rubble.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage and the images.

