Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s efforts to placate the PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami over the increase in traffic violation fines fell on deaf ears. Recently, the City Council became the venue of intense uproar over a resolution against penalties to the tune of Rs50,000; the resolution demands the notification be withdrawn and e-challans treated as warnings. The motion, however, does list some valid concerns: decrepit streets and thoroughfares and missing traffic signs among them. Earlier, a petition demanding the system be declared illegal and “unconstitutional” was filed in the Sindh High Court. Such hostility towards disciplinary action is misplaced. But apprehensions cannot be overlooked as citizens’ trust is essential for governance.

On Karachi’s wild roads, driving the wrong way — registered as a ‘minor offence’ — is among the primary causes of serious road accidents and traffic disturbances. It is, therefore, mandatory that traffic rules reflect actual conditions and effectively maintain order and safe streets. Enforcement lapses will lead to frenzied, often highly perilous circumstances for commuters. Equally important is the assurance that a reduced penalty structure is imposed with transparency and impartiality. Under no circumstances should revenue trump safety. In a metropolis pockmarked with ramshackle infrastructure — dug-up roads, broken traffic signals, faded signage, lack of vehicle ownership safeguards — people find themselves caught in unintentional disruptions and face undue penalties. There is a desperate need for smooth commuting with a more empowered and sensitised traffic police to ensure compliance. At present, their wrath is reserved for the vulnerable. Above all, the electronic system must be glitch-free and malware-proof; Karachiites fear having to pay for digital mistakes with no one to complain to. In cash-strapped times, the focus should shift from extreme penalties to empathy-driven implementation through more cameras and better vigilance.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025