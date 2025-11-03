E-Paper | November 03, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Local Govt clause

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:49am
KARACHI: Mr Abdul Waheed Katpar, Provincial Minister for Health, Law and Parliamentary Affairs … emphasised the inclusion of a specific Article in the Constitution for the promotion and development of the Local Government. Inaugurating the … symposium on “Local Bodies Finances” … the [Sind] Minister stressed the need for exploring fresh avenues for the financial stability of Local Bodies… . Mr Katpar observed that financial plight of Local Bodies in Sind and other provinces may be attributed to over-urbanisation and world-wide inflation besides other reasons. People expect amenities and services with a reasonable standard of efficiency but the Local Bodies have reached a stage where it has become extremely difficult for them to even maintain the existing services… .

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Peking,] there was no Chinese comment today [Nov 2] on a report from New Delhi that four Indian soldiers have been killed in a border clash with Chinese troops. Indian diplomats here also refused to comment on the clash which, according to an official Indian spokesman … took place last month along the lofty Himalayan frontier.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

