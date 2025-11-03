E-Paper | November 03, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Food situation

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:49am
KARACHI: Food Minister Abdus Sattar Pirzada on return from his tour of the flood-affected areas in the Punjab told newsmen yesterday [Nov 2] that although damage caused by the floods was extensive, it would not affect internal food situation in Pakistan. He said the question of export of foodgrains outside the country would be considered only after an estimate of actual damages was available.

The loss in foodgrains, however, Minister said would be recompensed by a bumper Rabi crop. … He said he found people in the villages sowing the crop and building their damaged-houses with redoubled vigour. At places, he said, wheat sown after the floods stood three inches high and showed signs of promise. The Provincial Government, he said, were helping the flood-stricken people by giving them seeds, bullocks, taccavi loans and other relief.

The Centre too, he said, was doing all that was possible. Besides the grant of Rs. 2 crore the Central Government have sent their officials to the Punjab to help and advise the Provincial Government. He said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture had also sent officials to advise the Provincial Government... .

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

