Making Karachi safe

Published November 3, 2025
THE Sindh government’s decision to introduce the e-challan system in Karachi is a commendable and progressive step towards improving traffic discipline and ensuring road safety. Karachi, being one of the most populated and busiest cities in the country, has long been facing the challenge of traffic congestion, reckless driving and frequent violations of traffic laws. These violations often lead to severe accidents, loss of precious lives, and property damage. In this context, the introduction of a modern and technology-based e-challan system is a welcome move that can bring a significant positive change in the city’s traffic management.

Through the e-challan system, traffic violators are automatically detected by advanced surveillance cameras and monitoring systems installed across major roads and intersections. The system records violations, such as overspeeding, signal jumping, and one-way breaches, and then generates e-challans that are sent directly to the violator’s registered address.

The digital process will not only help in maintaining transparency, but will also minimise human involvement, thereby reducing chances of corruption or misuse of authority.

However, for the system to be truly effective, public awareness is absolutely essential. The government should organise seminars, awareness drives and training sessions to educate the public about the working and benefits of the system. Moreover, signboards and warning boards should be placed at prominent locations to remind people of traffic rules and penalties for violations. Social media and television platforms can also play a vital role in spreading awareness about this initiative.

If properly implemented, this system will encourage people to follow traffic rules more responsibly, leading to fewer accidents and smoother traffic flow. Overall, the introduction of the e-challan system is a forward-looking initiative that deserves appreciation and public support for building a disciplined and safer Karachi.

Aamir Khan Wagan
Larkana

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

