E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Knowledge is power

From the Newspaper Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:44am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SOUTH Korea’s Economic Planning Board in the 1960s engaged PhD economists who designed the country’s export-led growth model — a strategic shift that transformed a war-torn nation into a global industrial power. In contrast, Pakistan continues to rely on traditional bureaucratic structures that have nothing to do with innovation and research-driven policymaking.

Data from 2024 shows that of the 436,243 federal civil servants, only 203 hold a PhD; a mere 0.05 per cent. Of these, just two serve at the BS-22 level. This reflects a troubling disconnect between policy-

making and expert knowledge. Pakistan surely requires bureaucratic reforms. The prime minister recently constituted a committee to develop recommendations for modernising the bureaucracy.

This initiative offers a valid opportunity to incorporate highly educated individuals — especially PhD holders — into key areas of governance.

A clear system should be introduced to give PhD holders priority in recruitment. This may include special quotas, lateral entry, and fast-track promotions for those delivering the goods. Professionals must be placed where their expertise aligns — economists in planning and trade, health researchers in the health ministry, climate scientists in environment and disaster units, and so on.

The path ahead demands that we move beyond rhetorics. If Pakistan genuinely aspires to build a knowledge-based economy, it must equip its civil service with modern intellectual capabilities. PhD holders must assume key roles, and research must become the foundation — not an afterthought — of policymaking.

Only by integrating advanced knowledge into governance can Pakistan meet the challenges of the 21st century, and take its place alongside the world’s most advanced societies. This is the only way forward.

Nabeel Badr
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe