Knowledge is power

SOUTH Korea’s Economic Planning Board in the 1960s engaged PhD economists who designed the country’s export-led growth model — a strategic shift that transformed a war-torn nation into a global industrial power. In contrast, Pakistan continues to rely on traditional bureaucratic structures that have nothing to do with innovation and research-driven policymaking.

Data from 2024 shows that of the 436,243 federal civil servants, only 203 hold a PhD; a mere 0.05 per cent. Of these, just two serve at the BS-22 level. This reflects a troubling disconnect between policy-

making and expert knowledge. Pakistan surely requires bureaucratic reforms. The prime minister recently constituted a committee to develop recommendations for modernising the bureaucracy.

This initiative offers a valid opportunity to incorporate highly educated individuals — especially PhD holders — into key areas of governance.

A clear system should be introduced to give PhD holders priority in recruitment. This may include special quotas, lateral entry, and fast-track promotions for those delivering the goods. Professionals must be placed where their expertise aligns — economists in planning and trade, health researchers in the health ministry, climate scientists in environment and disaster units, and so on.

The path ahead demands that we move beyond rhetorics. If Pakistan genuinely aspires to build a knowledge-based economy, it must equip its civil service with modern intellectual capabilities. PhD holders must assume key roles, and research must become the foundation — not an afterthought — of policymaking.

Only by integrating advanced knowledge into governance can Pakistan meet the challenges of the 21st century, and take its place alongside the world’s most advanced societies. This is the only way forward.

Nabeel Badr

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025