RECENTLY, a team of doctors from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and a private hospital successfully performed a rare heart surgery on a five-year-old boy suffering from a severe form of Long QT Syndrome, an inherited arrhythmia disorder.

The procedure, known as left cardiac sympathetic denervation (LCSD), has previously been attempted in only a few centres in the United States and Canada. For it to be performed here, and with such success, is nothing short of a medical milestone.

This is not the first time our doctors have achieved such a remarkable feat. In Islamabad, surgeons recently carried out an awake brain surgery in which the patient was discharged the very same day, a practice seen only at top institutions abroad.

In Peshawar, doctors at the Khyber Teaching Hospital saved a teenager’s life with a rare laparoscopic adrenal surgery, while in Lahore, a team of young surgeons re-implanted the severed hands of a minor boy in what was claimed to be the first such case in Asia.

These are not isolated triumphs, but powerful reminders of the extraordinary skills, commitment and innovations of Pakistani doctors. Too often, patients look abroad for treatment, assuming expertise is lacking locally. The reality is that our doctors are already delivering care that rivals the best centres of the world.

We need to invest more in our healthcare infrastructure and provide our medical professionals with the tools and support they deserve. With proper facilities, research opportunities and institutional backing, there is no reason why Pakistan cannot become a hub of medical excellence.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025