JOBS FOR YOUTH: Across the many districts of Balochistan, unemployment is rampant. Many educated and highly-qualified young individuals are facing a tough situation. The main reason behind it happens to be corruption and unfair job distribution. The rich and the influential are having fun at the cost of deserving and poor candidates. As a result, talented and hardworking students of Balochistan are losing hope. The government should take steps to provide fair jobs to the people.

Mustafa

Karachi

BRAIN DRAIN: The departure of educated and skilled youth is becoming a national emergency. Every person leaving the country represents wastage of investment in their education and training. Youngsters are seeking merit-based opportunities, fair compensation and a stable environment. The government must collaborate with the private sector, and come up with a policy to stop brain drain.

Bisma Kibriya

Rawalpindi

TARIFF REVISION: Just a few months ago, the National Electric Power Regu- latory Authority (Nepra) approved a tariff for K-Electric (KE) after over two years of consultation and research. Now, by overturning that decision and drastically reducing the tariff by Rs7.6 per unit, Nepra has created a lot of unnecessary confusion and potential instability for the power utility, and the people of Karachi. If the KE cannot plan its operations due to inconsistent policies, who will ensure reliable power supply?

Qasim Khan

Karachi

PERSONAL BOUNDARIES: Bullying has become a common occurrence these days. People find it funny, but it ruins the mental health of victims. The recent incident in which a student was found dead in a university hostel in Jamshoro is a stark reminder of how bad things can get. People fighting their own battles and dealing with problems tend to avoid sharing such things with others. We must respect personal boundaries.

Umar Bhayo

Kashmore

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025