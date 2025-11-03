Over 300 huts gutted in blaze at Jauhar

KARACHI: Over 300 huts, along with animals and other valuables, were destroyed when a huge fire erupted in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Sunday morning, rescue service officials said.

They added that no human was injured in the fire.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan-ul-Haseeb Khan told Dawn that an estimated 500 huts were located near Munawar Chowrangi in Block-12, where the fire broke out.

“After receiving information through the Command and Control System, we dispatched fire tenders and rescue teams,” he added.

Four fire tenders managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts lasting for four hours.

Over 300 huts, goats, motorcycles and sewing machines were also destroyed in the fire.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025