E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Over 300 huts gutted in blaze at Jauhar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
People look for salvageable belongings after a fire in an informal settlement in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.—Online
People look for salvageable belongings after a fire in an informal settlement in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.—Online
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Over 300 huts, along with animals and other valuables, were destroyed when a huge fire erupted in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Sunday morning, rescue service officials said.

They added that no human was injured in the fire.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan-ul-Haseeb Khan told Dawn that an estimated 500 huts were located near Munawar Chowrangi in Block-12, where the fire broke out.

“After receiving information through the Command and Control System, we dispatched fire tenders and rescue teams,” he added.

Four fire tenders managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts lasting for four hours.

Over 300 huts, goats, motorcycles and sewing machines were also destroyed in the fire.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe