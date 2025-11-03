Lucy Tasker plays bass clarinet at the workshop.—Dawn

KARACHI: An open-mic session at the Arts Council’s Studio 2 began proceedings for the World Culture Festival on Sunday. It was an enlightening chit-chat among more than two dozen international artists talking about various challenges that the artist community faces today.

For example, the most important, arguably, question that the moderator Ahsan Bari put to them was about the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on art. One of them said, we are using AI for the wrong purposes. “We are in this universe to express experience. Instead of making AI express for ourselves, we should use AI to curate a world where we could all express ourselves. It’s our job not to use it but make [through] it something better.”

A dancer, with respect to the perceived dangers posed by AI, said when she was preparing for the World Culture Festival, she thought to herself that performance is in the doing, not in the done. “Most artists know that creation is not in the product but in the creating part of it… The creation is in the act of doing, not what we can squeeze out… As artists we have our voice and each of us need to hold that voice. It doesn’t mean we can’t be influenced by AI, but whatever we make should be true to ourselves. I believe it will survive much longer anything that what a machine pushes out without a soul.”

The conversation was followed by screenings of short films. The five shorts on the list were: A Rhythm of Our Own, Caravana, An Arrow Held Back, Shadows Short and Two Rivers.

Talk on improvisation

Lucy Tasker from Belgium impressed everyone with her bass clarinet playing on the opening day of the festival. On Sunday she held the first workshop of the event for music students. The focus of her talk was on improvisation.

“I play a lot of clarinet in Belgium and the UK. Most of the music I do, 85 to 90 per cent is improvisation. Personally, that’s what I like to do. Everyone has a different way of playing. Some people like to read notes, some play melodies, some like to improvise, some do everything,” she said.

She asked the audience what they understood by improvisation. One person said it’s something out or ordinary; another said adding your personal expression to the composition; and another said limitless creativity. She praised the last one, adding, “We say the world is your oyster. You can do whatever you want.”

Ms Tasker said one can choose one’s own rules. “Some musicians improvise with one note. Then there’s jazz improvisation which is on a changing harmony. We also have a free improvisation which is basically anything you like.”

Earlier on Saturday night, Pakistani and international performers including Ammar Ashqar (Syria), Lucy Tasker (Belgium), Madan Gopal (Nepal), Zakariya Haffar (France), Shireen Jawad (Bangladesh) and Pakistani stars Bilal Saeed, Akhtar Chanal and Akbar Khameso Khan enthralled the audience with their mesmerising performances at the mega musical concert.

