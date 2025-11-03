E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Boy shot dead by robbers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
comments
KARACHI: A minor boy was shot dead and another wounded by robbers on the Superhighway within the remit of the Sachal police station on Sunday, police said.

They said that the incident took place near Burraq petrol pump. The robbers intercepted Ali Akbar Khoso, 55, and his nephew, Hasnain Qasim, 12, and demanded their valuables. When they put up resistance, the robbers shot them and fled.

The police said the they were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the boy dead.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

