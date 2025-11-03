Boy shot dead by robbers

KARACHI: A minor boy was shot dead and another wounded by robbers on the Superhighway within the remit of the Sachal police station on Sunday, police said.

They said that the incident took place near Burraq petrol pump. The robbers intercepted Ali Akbar Khoso, 55, and his nephew, Hasnain Qasim, 12, and demanded their valuables. When they put up resistance, the robbers shot them and fled.

The police said the they were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the boy dead.

