Over 110 food outlets sealed

KARACHI: The city administration has launched a crackdown on eateries and tea shops for encroaching roads and footpaths to make their seating arrangements and sealed 119 such establishments across the metropolis.

The action is being taken in compliance with the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, who ordered removal of all obstructions from public spaces to ease movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

According to a press release, the ongoing campaign against restaurants and food outlets placing chairs and tables on roads is part of a broader initiative to enhance civic order and promote a disciplined urb­an environment across the province.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025