Pact signed to launch startup accelerator

KARACHI: Marking a significant milestone for Sindh’s entrepreneurial landscape, the IBA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (IBA-CED) and Sapphire Consulting Services have partnered to launch the province’s first government-supported startup accelerator.

An agreement was formally signed by Khizar Pervaiz, Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Director IBA-CED and Faizan Gul Shaikh.

The initiative brings together the public sector, private industry and academia in a first-of-its-kind alliance dedicated to nurturing high-potential startups and accelerating innovation in Sindh.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025