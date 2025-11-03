E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Fundraiser held for breast cancer hospital

Dawn Report Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
KARACHI: The Friends of Pink Ribbon Karachi Chapter on Sunday hosted its 7th Annual Fundraiser in support of the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital.

A Qawwali Night by Basit Ali, the event has received overwhelming support from corporate sponsors, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs across Karachi.

The event was held to raise funds for the completion of the Surgical and Oncology Wards at the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital, which is the country’s first dedicated breast cancer facility, in Lahore.

The hospital is 99 per cent complete and already provides free consultations, clinical examinations, 3D mammography, etc. Once fully functional, it will serve over 40,000 underprivileged women each year, offering comprehensive, free-of-cost care from diagnosis to treatment — chemotherapy, radiation and surgery all under one roof.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Avari family has generously sponsored the venue and dinner at Avari Towers, demonstrating steadfast commitment to the cause, said a spokesperson the Friends of Pink Ribbon Karachi Chapter.

“All proceeds from the event will directly fund the completion of the hospital’s surgical and oncology wards. Each contribution brings us closer to offering hope, healing, and dignity to thousands of women battling breast cancer,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with one in every nine women likely to develop the disease during her lifetime. Each year, approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed and over 40,000 women die due to late detection and limited access to treatment.

“Early diagnosis can save countless lives,” Pink Ribbon Pakistan founder Omer Aftab said and added: “With timely screening, the chances of successful treatment exceed 90pc. Our mission is to ensure that every woman, regardless of background, has access to awareness, diagnosis, and care.”

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

