E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Traders hail PM’s electricity package, seek more relief

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: Hyde­rabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Moha­m­mad Saleem Memon has welcomed ‘Roshan Econo­­my Concessional Electricity Package’ annou­nced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terming it an encouraging decision that reflects government’s commitment to revive industrial and agricultural growth.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasised that for sustainability and survival of industries, protection of employment and reduction in cost of doing business, it was essential that electricity and gas tariffs were reduced to the lowest possible level.

He said that while government’s initiative of announcing concessional rate of Rs22.98 per unit for additional electricity consumption by industrial and agricultural consumers was a positive beginning, current rates were still too high to lower production costs.

He stated that main causes of expensive electricity in Pakistan were capacity charges and imbalanced agreements made in the past. He said that unless these were reviewed and revised, actual cost of electricity could not be reduced, making it increasingly difficult to run businesses.

Mr Memon remarked that continuously rising cost of production severely affected domestic industries and weakened Pakistan’s export competitiveness. He urged government to reduce electricity and gas tariffs to minimum possible level for industrial consumers and to implement practical recommendations already submitted by Hyderabad Chamber and other business bodies.

He said that until capacity charges and contractual burdens were rationalised, electricity would remain unaffordable, making it nearly impossible for industries especially small and medium enterprises to sustain operations. He said that government must prioritise industrial relief to preserve employment and prevent closure of production units.

He proposed that government should initially implement concessional rates in industrial areas, where rate of electricity theft was significantly low. This would not only enhance electricity demand but would encourage consumers who shifted to alternative energy sources to reconnect with national grid system. Consequently, he said, government revenue would increase and unused additional generation capacity of around 7,000 megawatts would be effectively utilised.

He said that if electricity/gas rates were not reduced substantially, many industrialists would be compelled to shift towards cheaper renewable and alternative energy sources which would eventually increase capacity payment burden on government. He said Pakistan’s energy sector could only become sustainable if government takes corrective measures to reform imbalanced agreements made in past and moves towards a balanced, industry-friendly energy policy.

He lauded the PM, federal minister for energy, and their economic team for positive initiative but underscored that long-term industrial growth depends on further practical relief in energy tariffs, transparent policy measures, and sustainable energy reforms. He promised Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry would extend cooperation to government to build a strong, stable, and productive economy for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe