Traders hail PM’s electricity package, seek more relief

HYDERABAD: Hyde­rabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Moha­m­mad Saleem Memon has welcomed ‘Roshan Econo­­my Concessional Electricity Package’ annou­nced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terming it an encouraging decision that reflects government’s commitment to revive industrial and agricultural growth.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasised that for sustainability and survival of industries, protection of employment and reduction in cost of doing business, it was essential that electricity and gas tariffs were reduced to the lowest possible level.

He said that while government’s initiative of announcing concessional rate of Rs22.98 per unit for additional electricity consumption by industrial and agricultural consumers was a positive beginning, current rates were still too high to lower production costs.

He stated that main causes of expensive electricity in Pakistan were capacity charges and imbalanced agreements made in the past. He said that unless these were reviewed and revised, actual cost of electricity could not be reduced, making it increasingly difficult to run businesses.

Mr Memon remarked that continuously rising cost of production severely affected domestic industries and weakened Pakistan’s export competitiveness. He urged government to reduce electricity and gas tariffs to minimum possible level for industrial consumers and to implement practical recommendations already submitted by Hyderabad Chamber and other business bodies.

He said that until capacity charges and contractual burdens were rationalised, electricity would remain unaffordable, making it nearly impossible for industries especially small and medium enterprises to sustain operations. He said that government must prioritise industrial relief to preserve employment and prevent closure of production units.

He proposed that government should initially implement concessional rates in industrial areas, where rate of electricity theft was significantly low. This would not only enhance electricity demand but would encourage consumers who shifted to alternative energy sources to reconnect with national grid system. Consequently, he said, government revenue would increase and unused additional generation capacity of around 7,000 megawatts would be effectively utilised.

He said that if electricity/gas rates were not reduced substantially, many industrialists would be compelled to shift towards cheaper renewable and alternative energy sources which would eventually increase capacity payment burden on government. He said Pakistan’s energy sector could only become sustainable if government takes corrective measures to reform imbalanced agreements made in past and moves towards a balanced, industry-friendly energy policy.

He lauded the PM, federal minister for energy, and their economic team for positive initiative but underscored that long-term industrial growth depends on further practical relief in energy tariffs, transparent policy measures, and sustainable energy reforms. He promised Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry would extend cooperation to government to build a strong, stable, and productive economy for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025