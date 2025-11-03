E-Paper | November 03, 2025

SAB says poor research keeping agriculture sector backward

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
HYDERABAD: A Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) meeting has described research and development work in the agriculture sector as very poor, stating that the situation leads to a lack of introduction of new and better technologies and tackling issues.

Held here on Sunday presided over by SAB president Mahmood Nawaz Shah, the meeting also urged the government to fix minimum support prices of agricultural commodities.

It said that onions were one example of apathy in research and development. Onions of October and November could fulfil domestic demand, but they were exported and “now it is being imported”, it explained.

According the SAB, the reason was that in the last three years standing onion would wilt to an extent that most of growers stopped planting its crop in October/November. But there was no formal research done for diagnosis or treatment, it added.

The meeting observed that agriculture required continuous research and development as lower yields, high pre- and post-harvest losses and climate change challenges could be tackled with robust research in agriculture.

In the last one and a half year, the cost of production had increased and if the prices of commodities were not adjusted to the increasing input prices, the production became unviable, leading to a vicious cycle of low investment and low yields, it said.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

