JSM-R holds sit-in against ‘victimisation’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
HYDERABAD: Activists of the Jeay Sindh Mahaz-Riaz (JSM-R) staged a sit-in at Wadhu Wah in Qasimabad on Sunday against alleged incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, as well as registration of FIRs against activists.

The sit-in was led by JSM-R Chairman Riaz Ali Chandio and attended by Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) leader Dr Niaz Kalani, Jeay Sindh Qaum Parast Party (JSQPP) activist Nawaz Khan Zaunr and others nationalist leaders.

Speaking to the protesters and media, Chandio claimed that incidents of activists going missing had increased in recent weeks. He said that Dr Mahmeer had become the latest victim of extrajudicial action. He said that Ghani Amaan Chandio and Sarmad Mirani were booked in “false” cases.

He insisted that no nationalist worker was a criminal. Previously, activists like Sirai Qurban Khuhawar, Roplo Choliyani and Maqsood Qureshi and others were burnt alive. He stated that now nationalist workers were being picked up from their homes and shops and implicated in false cases.

He added that when recently court acquitted Ghani Aman and Sarmad, they were again waylaid by police. He said when leaders like Dr Niaz Kalani and Punhal Sario hold protest, they were booked in false cases.

Dr Kalani told protesters said that cases of enforced disappearances had increased in the PPP government. He said some still remained missing while some others were burnt alive. Nawaz Zaunr said that nationalist workers were being detained for a long period.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

