Police arrest woman, accomplice for murdering husband

LAHORE: The Green Town police claimed to have arrested a woman along with a male accomplice on Sunday on the charges of murdering her husband.

A resident of College Road Township, the suspect was identified as Qaisra Jamil and her accomplice as Rizwan Shah.

A police official said that the woman had first lodged a case around a week ago claiming that some unknown persons had abducted her husband Asif Ali.

In the FIR, she claimed that Asif was kidnapped by unknown men when he went to a factory where he worked.

During the investigation of the kidnap case, the police questioned the woman as they had some doubts on her mysterious activities.

The police also obtained the record of her mobile phone, which further strengthened the doubts of the police, claimed the official.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to her crime and said that she, in connivance with Rizwan Shah, allegedly murdered her husband.

She told the police that they transported her husband’s body to Pattoki in the Kasur district and threw it in a canal.

The police re-launched the investigation in the light of this information, the police official said.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025