LDA directed to accelerate construction work

LAHORE: The government has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to accelerate the construction work for the timely completion of the new structure plan roads in the city.

“You must accelerate the pace of work on all structure plan roads. The work on all missing links of these roads should also be started immediately to improve traffic flow in the city,” sought Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, while inspecting the ongoing construction works.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work from the Shadiwal Chowk to the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road and from the Ayub Chowk to the Abdul Sattar Edhi Road along with LDA DG Tahir Farooq. During the visit, the DG briefed the secretary about the progress of various packages of the roads. PHA DG Raja Mansoor, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed and officers from Nespak were also present on the occasion.

The LDA is currently working on four roads in the city, which are being constructed under the Sustainable Development Model. Completion of the new roads will significantly reduce traffic congestion in urban areas.

The secretary emphasised that the quality of construction work must be ensured in accordance with the SOPs, while water sprinkling and strict implementation of smog SOPs must also be ensured during the construction activities.

TAX RECOVERY DRIVE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified its province-wide drive to recover taxes and curb irregularities in tax payments.

Enforcement teams carried out inspections of marriage halls, marquees, restaurants and fast-food chains in Lahore, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

According to the PRA spokesperson, records of three business points were seized due to serious discrepancies in sales declarations and tax deposits. Several establishments earning millions of rupees monthly were found declaring only a fraction of their actual income.

In Gujranwala and Bahawalpur, more than Rs10 million were recovered during the enforcement operations.

He added that multiple unregistered businesses and those not using the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (E-IMS) had also been served notices.

Strict action would be taken against those who collected taxes from customers but failed to deposit them in the government treasury, he added.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025