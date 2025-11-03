Governor vows to raise voice for farmers at every forum

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the office of the Punjab Kisan Board on Sunday and met with a delegation of farmers where he promised to raise their concerns at every forum.

Speaking to the delegation, Governor Haider said that during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tenure, it ensured that farmers were paid the full price for their wheat. He urged the current government to do the same, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the farming community.

He noted that the recent floods had destroyed crops, leaving farmers in severe financial distress. He stressed that the government must stand by them in this difficult time. He said the PPP had made efforts to secure one month’s relief in electricity bills for farmers and flood victims, reaffirming that the party represents the farmers, labourers, and the working class.

The governor highlighted the vital role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy and said that farmers, through their hard work, provide the nation with wheat. “I understand the problems of farmers and will raise my voice for them at every forum,” he assured.

He emphasised that the use of modern agricultural machinery was essential in the current era, and that improving the quality of crop seeds was also crucial for enhancing productivity in the agricultural sector.

Mr Haider further stated that it was the government’s responsibility to provide a conducive environment for the sale of wheat and that ensuring economic stability in the country was the government’s top priority.

He warned that those creating obstacles in the path of national progress would be dealt with firmly, adding that the current political leadership and Field Marshal Asim Munir had successfully restored global confidence in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025