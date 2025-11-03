Two cops die, seven injured in road crash

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two Multan special branch police official died and eight others were injured when their van hit a trailer going ahead of it near Samundri Interchange on M-3 motorway on Sunday.

As per the motorway police and Rescue 1122 officials, a van carrying police officials was going to Multan from Lahore when it hit the trailer allegedly because of brake failure.

As a result, Zafar Iqbal (48) of Lodhran, a supervisor of Multan special branch police died on the spot, while his eight colleagues were wounded.

The injured policemen were given first aid by a Rescue 1122 team called to the scene, and of them three – Qadeer Ahmad (36), Nauman Mahmood (36) and Muqtida Abdullah (44) – were shifted to the Samundri THQ Hospital given their serious condition.

Another injured special branch official, Qamar Hussain (38) of Vehari, who was shifted to the THQ hospital by motorway police, later died too.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the driver of a private ambulance died after the vehicle collided head on with a truck near Chak 291 GB on Toba-Rajana Road on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 report says that the speeding ambulance was on its way to Rajana, while the truck was coming from opposite direction, when they collided. The deceased van driver was identified as Fahad Akram (19).

LABOURER DIES: A labourer died allegedly when a wall fell on him in a housing colony near Rana Marble Factory at Nankana Sahib.

Rescue 1122 report says the labourer, identified as Aslam (35), was dismantling a dilapidated wall when it suddenly collapsed on him. He died instantly.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025