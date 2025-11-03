E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Bank employee arrested for harassing female customer

Our Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police arrested a private bank employee on charges of harassment and intimidation of a woman customer.

The suspect, identified as Zeeshan Haider, allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences, including murder, after she refused to enter a relationship with him.

According to the report, the complainant ‘S’—a young housewife living in a private housing society on Madhali Road—had applied for a bank loan by submitting her documents to Zeeshan Haider, an employee of the bank.

Haider unlawfully accessed S’s photograph from her loan application file and uploaded it on various social media platforms without her consent. He then began pressuring her to enter into a relationship with him. Despite her repeated refusals, the harassment continued.

The situation escalated when Haider allegedly issued threats of serious consequences, including murder. S subsequently complained to Farid Town police who arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under the Telegraph Act.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe