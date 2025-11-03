Bank employee arrested for harassing female customer

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police arrested a private bank employee on charges of harassment and intimidation of a woman customer.

The suspect, identified as Zeeshan Haider, allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences, including murder, after she refused to enter a relationship with him.

According to the report, the complainant ‘S’—a young housewife living in a private housing society on Madhali Road—had applied for a bank loan by submitting her documents to Zeeshan Haider, an employee of the bank.

Haider unlawfully accessed S’s photograph from her loan application file and uploaded it on various social media platforms without her consent. He then began pressuring her to enter into a relationship with him. Despite her repeated refusals, the harassment continued.

The situation escalated when Haider allegedly issued threats of serious consequences, including murder. S subsequently complained to Farid Town police who arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under the Telegraph Act.

